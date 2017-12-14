‘Oldest man in the world’ celebrates 113th birthday in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
WIDELY regarded as the ‘oldest man in the world’, Spaniard Francisco Nuñez Olivera, has celebrated his 113th birthday.
Known as Marchena, Francisco Nuñez Olivera was born on December13, 1904 in the village of Bienvenida in Extremadura, western Spain.
Marchena has fathered four children, has nine grand children and 15 great-grandchildren and currently lives with his eldest daughter Maria Antonia who is 82.
He is also Spain’s oldest war veteran, having reportedly fought in the Rif War during the first half of the 1920’s.
