Abra kebabra: Doners ‘saved’ in Spain

By Wednesday, 13 December 2017 18:05 1 comment
Close shave: Many were cut up by the prospect of a doner ban Close shave: Many were cut up by the prospect of a doner ban Bloomberg/Twitter

DONER KEBABS will not be banned in Spain, after the European Parliament narrowly defeated plans to outlaw a chemical additive used in the meat.

Reports had suggested that the late night snack was under threat, but plans to ban phosphates were defeated by three votes.

The additive is considered to vital for keeping the meat juicy and tender but critics have argued that the ingredient increases the risk of heart disease.

“We saved your kebab. You’re welcome,” the Christian Democrat EPP grouping said after the vote, which ended 373 - 272 in favour of banning, but fell short because an absolute majority of 376 was required to impose the ban.

30 members abstained.

“This is a sad day for consumer rights, which have been trampled on,” said the Greens’ EU legislator Bart Staes.

Two studies, published in 2012 and 2013, appear to show a link between phosphate additives and cardiovascular complications.

However, the debate could be restarted next year, when the European Food Safety Agency is due to investigate the health implications of phosphates further.

Comments (1)

  1. wyn

If they want to eat crap let them eat crap.

 
