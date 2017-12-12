Teenage girl missing since Sunday from small town in Southern Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
THE family of 16-year-old María Adela Rodríguez has requested assistance from the Guardia Civil following her disappearance from Niebla (Huelva) last Sunday.
Officers are now mounting a search for the girl who it is believed may have been in the company of an adult male although there is no concrete evidence as to whether she left voluntarily or was abducted.
At the time of her disappearance Maria was understood to be wearing a black leather jacket with silver zips, grey top, jeans and blue and pink NIKE sneakers.
Should she be sighted, members of the public are asked to dial 112 or 116000.
