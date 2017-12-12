Spain

Spanish royals spread festive cheer with Christmas card

By Tuesday, 12 December 2017 11:27 0
Spanish royals spread festive cheer with Christmas card Casa de S.M. el Rey/Twitter

KING FELIPE VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have debuted their annual Christmas card with their daughters, Princess Leonor, aged 12, and Infanta Sofia, aged 10.

The family took a more formal approach this year, with the family colour-coordinating in red outside the Royal Palace of Madrid.

King Felipe wore a red patterned tie while his daughter Princess Leonor, who is first in line to the throne, wore a bright red dress reportedly from Carolina Herrera, one of her mother Letizia's favourite designers.

Meanwhile, Infanta Sofia was dressed in red and white tweed believed to be designed by children's fashion house Pili Carrera.

According to Spanish media sources, the photo was taken on the balcony overlooking the palace’s ‘Plaza de la Armeria’ on October 12, which is Spain's National Day.

Last year, the family sent out a more relaxed portrait and were seen hugging in casual outdoor clothing in the garden at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.

Spain’s royal family first released a Christmas card in 2014 to celebrate Felipe becoming the ruling Spanish monarch after his father, King Juan Carlos, abdicated the throne.

They then became the first European royals to make their Christmas card public in 2015.

Written in Spanish inside the card is a note that reads “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2018”, along with each family member’s signatures.

A message was also sent on behalf of former King Don Juan Carols and Queen Doña Sofia, his wife, which included a Christmas-themed painting by 15th century Italian Renaissance artist Bartolomeo Vivarini. 

Tags
« Have yourself a merry little Spanish Christmas Teenage girl missing since Sunday from small town in Southern Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice