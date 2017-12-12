Spanish royals spread festive cheer with Christmas card

KING FELIPE VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have debuted their annual Christmas card with their daughters, Princess Leonor, aged 12, and Infanta Sofia, aged 10.

The family took a more formal approach this year, with the family colour-coordinating in red outside the Royal Palace of Madrid.

King Felipe wore a red patterned tie while his daughter Princess Leonor, who is first in line to the throne, wore a bright red dress reportedly from Carolina Herrera, one of her mother Letizia's favourite designers.

Meanwhile, Infanta Sofia was dressed in red and white tweed believed to be designed by children's fashion house Pili Carrera.

According to Spanish media sources, the photo was taken on the balcony overlooking the palace’s ‘Plaza de la Armeria’ on October 12, which is Spain's National Day.

Last year, the family sent out a more relaxed portrait and were seen hugging in casual outdoor clothing in the garden at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.

Spain’s royal family first released a Christmas card in 2014 to celebrate Felipe becoming the ruling Spanish monarch after his father, King Juan Carlos, abdicated the throne.

They then became the first European royals to make their Christmas card public in 2015.

Written in Spanish inside the card is a note that reads “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2018”, along with each family member’s signatures.

A message was also sent on behalf of former King Don Juan Carols and Queen Doña Sofia, his wife, which included a Christmas-themed painting by 15th century Italian Renaissance artist Bartolomeo Vivarini.