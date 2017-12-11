WATCH: Protesters clash with police in Cataluña over museum artwork removal

PROTESTERS at the Lleida Museum clashed with police as 44 pieces of artwork were controversially being transferred out of Cataluña.

According to reports the problems occurred when police attempted to clear space for the artworks to be moved to Aragon.

The Mossos d’Esquadra also reportedly did not allow the mayor of Sijena, Angel Ros, into the building and many are claiming the Spanish government are abusing their powers since activating Article 155 and seizing control of the region.

The pieces were bought by the Catalan government in 1983 for 10 million pesetas (roughly €150,000), however judges ruled the sale void and ordered their return.