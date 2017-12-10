Flights diverted and red alerts issued as Storm Ana lashes Spain

Strong winds expected to lash the whole of Spain

TWO flights were forced to land due to strong winds reaching up to 140kmh as storm Ana hits Spain.

A charter flight heading from Algiers to Peinador and a domestic flight from Madrid to Vigo were both forced to land in the Spanish capital after conditions became “extremely dangerous.”

Meanwhile northern Spain have had red weather alerts issued by state weather agency Aemet, whereas parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia were issued with yellow alerts and warned to expect winds of between 90 and 100 kmh.

Tomorrow (Monday) will see most of the country placed on orange alert for strong winds and heavy rain.