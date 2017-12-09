Nine injured in fair ride accident in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
NINE people were injured after a fairground ride malfunctioned in Valencia.
According to reports a power generator failed, cutting off the power to the ride, causing one of the arms of the ‘octopus’ to drop from a considerable height to the ground.
The injured were taken to hospital but were discharged shortly after with minor injuries.
A Segorbe Council inspector and Local Police will investigate what caused the malfunction and consider whether it is safe to reopen the ride.
