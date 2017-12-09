Nine injured in fair ride accident in Spain

Stock image of the type of fair ride that malfunctioned

NINE people were injured after a fairground ride malfunctioned in Valencia.

According to reports a power generator failed, cutting off the power to the ride, causing one of the arms of the ‘octopus’ to drop from a considerable height to the ground.

The injured were taken to hospital but were discharged shortly after with minor injuries.

A Segorbe Council inspector and Local Police will investigate what caused the malfunction and consider whether it is safe to reopen the ride.