Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

By Saturday, 09 December 2017 12:14 1 comment
BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES: Alerts issued for almost the whole of Spain Aemet

SPAIN is set to be hit  by a ‘historic’ storm today (Sunday) bringing with it strong winds, snow and heavy rainfall according to state weather agency  Aemet.

Orange weather alerts for strong winds of up to 100 km/h have been issued for almost the whole of northern Spain and inland in Castilla la Mancha.

In Andalucia, yellow alerts have been issued for strong winds in Almeria and Granada.

Valencia also has yellow alerts for strong winds.

Yellow alerts for snow have been issued in Huesca, Lerida and Navarra, with Barcelona and Gerona having yellow alerts for cold temperatures.

On Monday, the whole of Spain will be engulfed by the storm, with orange alerts for strong winds in the whole of Andalucia, as well as central and northern Spain.

Malaga and Cadiz are on alert for heavy rainfall and dangerous coastal conditions.

Murcia, Alicante and the Balearics will also be lashed by strong winds but no important alerts for rain have been forecast.

 

  1. Annie

Well it's Monday now and I guess the storm happened somewhere else because it certainly didn't hit here!

 
