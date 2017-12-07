WATCH: Tens of thousands march in Brussels for Catalan independence

THOUSANDS of people have taken to the streets of Brussels to show their support for deposed president Carles Puigdemont.

Chants of “wake up Europe!” rang around the streets near the EU headquarters in the Belgian capital, as protestors urged the EU to support Catalan’s independence from Spain

Brussels Police have reported that 45,000 people have attended the rally supporting Catalan independence.

Puigdemont, along with four former ministers, fled to Brussels in November, reportedly claiming that they wanted to take their cause to a European level after being charged with sedition and rebellion by Spain.

A European arrest warrant has now been dropped for the former Catalan leader, who has been addressing those in attendance at the rally.