Child dies in accident at Barcelona school

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy who was taking part in a physical education class has died due to injuries following a fall today (Thursday).

The accident took place at the Alt Penedes de Vilafranca Institute in Barcelona and it appears that the youngster was injured when a somersault went wrong.

Ambulances and a helicopter attended the school and ferried the boy to hospital where he died.

No formal cause of death will be announced until an autopsy is carried out but the authorities have sent their condolences to his family and schoolmates asking that the media respect the privacy of the family.