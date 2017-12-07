Spain

WATCH: Spain legend Carles Puyol attacked with sex toy by fangirl

By Thursday, 07 December 2017 12:53 0
WACKY: Former Barcelona captain Puyol was subjected to the sex toy as he posed for a video WACKY: Former Barcelona captain Puyol was subjected to the sex toy as he posed for a video Screengrab/BalkanSportsNews/YouTube

FORMER Spain captain Carles Puyol got more than he bargained for as he posed for a video with Russian fans after the 2018 World Cup Draw.

The World Cup and Champions League winner was in Russia to draw the positions of teams in Group G and H during the World Cup Draw on Friday, December 1.

Following the draw, the 39-year-old was approached by two fans at his hotel for a seemingly harmless video.

In the bizarre clip posted on YouTube, two women can be heard speaking in broken English asking Puyol “Can you help us? Can you say you love us?” before one explains “it is for our video. You have such beautiful hair. You are so pretty.”

Things suddenly take drastic turn however, as one of the women brandishes a large sex toy and proceeds to push it in Puyol’s face.

One of the women can be heard telling him she wants to have sex with him using the “big toy”, to which Puyol protests, before the video ends with both women being escorted from the hotel by security guards.

Nothing has come of the confrontation and police have not been involved, according to reports.

 

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

