Boats and aircraft seized in huge police action in southern Spain

GUARDIA CIVIL and National Police officers, along with officials of the Tax Agency, have dismantled one of the biggest gangs of hashish smugglers in Southern Spain.

Fourteen people have been arrested in or around the province of Huelva and 5,100 kilos of hashish have been seized.

Also rounded up were electronic and computer equipment, six boats, two jet skis, a helicopter, a plane, an Ultralight aircraft, various firearms and ammunition together with evidence that the gang was about to build their own ‘narco airport’ which was going to import cocaine via hydroplanes.

This is the final activity in an investigation which has been ongoing for 22 months and has seen earlier arrests and seizure of hashish brought in from Morocco.