Cocaine smuggler found with drugs strapped to his leg at Barcelona Airport

OFFICERS from the Guardia Civil have just released news of the arrest at Barcelona Airport of a Spaniard with 2.7 kilos of cocaine strapped to his legs.

Seeing that the 56-year-old who was travelling from Sao Paulo Brazil with a 46-year-old woman from Azerbaijan appeared to be walking in a strange manner, they decided to stop and search him.

Although their baggage was clear, the man was found to have the drugs strapped to his thighs and calves in eight different places.