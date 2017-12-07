Cocaine smuggler found with drugs strapped to his leg at Barcelona Airport

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
OFFICERS from the Guardia Civil have just released news of the arrest at Barcelona Airport of a Spaniard with 2.7 kilos of cocaine strapped to his legs.
Seeing that the 56-year-old who was travelling from Sao Paulo Brazil with a 46-year-old woman from Azerbaijan appeared to be walking in a strange manner, they decided to stop and search him.
Although their baggage was clear, the man was found to have the drugs strapped to his thighs and calves in eight different places.
