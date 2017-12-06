Political party celebrates holiday by burning the Spanish constitution

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A CATALAN youth political party has celebrated today’s (Wednesday) holiday by sending Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias a message with a burning Spanish constitution on Twitter.
Arran, a left wing party linked with the CUP, are believed to be criticising Mr Iglesias for attending celebrations of the Spanish constitution’s 39th anniversary. Podemos did not attend the year before.
The message said “Here we are Pablo Iglesias, celebrating the ‘consensus’ of 1978” and a clip of a burning constitution.
Aquí estamos, @Pablo_Iglesias_, celebrando el "consenso de 1978" #VivaLaConstitucion ? pic.twitter.com/73viSiQWsE— Arran (@Arran_jovent) December 6, 2017
Podemos leaders said they had to attend celebrations because “the situation was grave enough” to table debates that “needed to happen” over changes to the constitution.
