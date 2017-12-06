Political party celebrates holiday by burning the Spanish constitution

A CATALAN youth political party has celebrated today’s (Wednesday) holiday by sending Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias a message with a burning Spanish constitution on Twitter.

Arran, a left wing party linked with the CUP, are believed to be criticising Mr Iglesias for attending celebrations of the Spanish constitution’s 39th anniversary. Podemos did not attend the year before.

The message said “Here we are Pablo Iglesias, celebrating the ‘consensus’ of 1978” and a clip of a burning constitution.

Podemos leaders said they had to attend celebrations because “the situation was grave enough” to table debates that “needed to happen” over changes to the constitution.