Anti-cruelty protesters to hold animal remains at Madrid protest

ACTIVISTS are to stage a striking protest on the streets of central Madrid this Saturday, ahead of International Animal Rights Day.

The Animal Equality event is expected to see hundreds – and possibly thousands – of people standing in silence holding pictures of dead animals subjected to cruelty.

Many are expected to even hold the remains of some animals, whilst listening to speakers.

The demonstration aims to raise public awareness about the country´s poor record on animal cruelty.

Last year, the Guardia Civil say they carried out over 12,000 operations against animal abuse.

Many Spanish traditions, including bullfighting, involve cruelty to animals.

Saturday´s event is scheduled to begin at 11am in the Spanish capital. Around 700 people have clicked ´attending´ on the event´s Facebook page, with a further 3,800 ´interested´.

Last year´s event drew 400 activists.

The 13th International Animal Rights Day takes place on Sunday.

Horrifying: Spanish workers were jailed for the brutal killing of these 79 pigs