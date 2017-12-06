Spain

Anti-cruelty protesters to hold animal remains at Madrid protest

By Harrison Jones Wednesday, 06 December 2017 10:38 0
Striking: Protesters at last year´s Igualdad Animal event Striking: Protesters at last year´s Igualdad Animal event Twitter

ACTIVISTS are to stage a striking protest on the streets of central Madrid this Saturday, ahead of International Animal Rights Day.

The Animal Equality event is expected to see hundreds – and possibly thousands – of people standing in silence holding pictures of dead animals subjected to cruelty.

Many are expected to even hold the remains of some animals, whilst listening to speakers.

The demonstration aims to raise public awareness about the country´s poor record on animal cruelty. 

Last year, the Guardia Civil say they carried out over 12,000 operations against animal abuse.

Many Spanish traditions, including bullfighting, involve cruelty to animals.

Saturday´s event is scheduled to begin at 11am in the Spanish capital. Around 700 people have clicked ´attending´ on the event´s Facebook page, with a further 3,800 ´interested´.

Last year´s event drew 400 activists.

The 13th International Animal Rights Day takes place on Sunday. 

pic-2-WEB.jpg

Horrifying: Spanish workers were jailed for the brutal killing of these 79 pigs

Tags
« Holidays expected to spark chaos on Spain’s roads Political party celebrates holiday by burning the Spanish constitution »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 2 days ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 2 days ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

EasyJet flight from Spain to UK diverts to France due to ‘disruptive’ woman

Two dead and two injured in Costa Blanca shooting

Two Germans die in murder and suicide shootings in Spain

IN PICTURES: Big freeze in the north of Spain and Mallorca

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice