Holidays expected to spark chaos on Spain’s roads

By Tuesday, 05 December 2017 16:05 0
MILLIONS are expected to take to Spain’s roads over this week’s national holidays.

Spain’s traffic directorate DGT are preparing for an estimated 6.7 million vehicles to hit the roads over the 5-day weekend and have warned drivers to exercise caution especially on roads heading out from city centres starting today.

The most traffic is expected on the Costa Blanca, Costa del Sol and central Spain.

Extra speed cameras and more patrols carrying out drug and alcohol tests on drivers will be deployed as well as a halt to all road works over the period.

6,000 Guardia Civil officers will be operating on the roads over the holidays as well as 800 other emergency service members and more than 13,000 road maintenance employees.

The DGT has also warned of adverse weather conditions affecting the roads, making it essential to plan before setting out.

Drivers have also been advised to return earlier on Sunday to avoid the night time rush back home.

A DGT graph of the expected traffic flow: 

