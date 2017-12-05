Spain

Child ‘groomer’ who pestered youths on social media held in Sevilla

By Harrison Jones Tuesday, 05 December 2017 10:57 0
POLICE in Sevilla have detained a man accused of contacting more than 140 children online.

The man is believed to have created a social network account pretending to be a 13-year-old girl in order to coerce young boys into sending him inappropriate pictures.

A police spokesperson revealed that the 35-year-old would send the children photos or videos of a sexual content and then try and get them to meet up with him.

He also allegedly threatened to make any photos or videos they had already sent him public if they refused.

Police first became aware of these activities when the father of a young boy reported his son had been tricked by a man online who pretended to be a 13-year-old girl, asked him for intimate photos and then began to send him messages through an instant messaging application on his phone.

They then received complaints of another father who revealed his 12-year-old son had a similar experience.

Police were able to track the man down, who had been accused of similar crimes, and arrested him at his house.

After confiscating his phone they discovered he had messaged around 140 children in total.

Officers are continuing the investigation to identify all possible victims.

Latest News

