Schools evacuated after Spanish earthquake

EARTHQUAKE: The quake occurred in Caudete, Albicete and recorded a 4 on the Richter scale

AN EARTHQUAKE recorded in Caudete, Albacete, yesterday forced the evacuation of around 1,600 school children, according to reports.

Three public schools were reportedly evacuated, the IES Pintor Rafael Requena, the El Paseo school and the Gloria Fuertes school, as well as a day care centre, after the quake that registered a 4 on the Richter scale.

The quake happened at approximately 9:47 yesterday morning, with all of the schools suffering some form of damage such as broken windows, cracks in the ceiling, and even parts of the ceiling falling down to the floor.

In order to evaluate the damage caused, children were evacuated from the schools, although no personal injuries have been recorded.

Yesterday’s earthquake is the third to be recorded in the province of Albacete in the past few days. Two slightly smaller quakes, registering 3.2 and 2.2, were recorded in Villarrobledo on November 27.