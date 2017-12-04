COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
YELLOW weather alerts have been issued for parts Costa Blanca and Andalucia as temperatures plummet below zero.
Inland areas of Alicante are expected to see lows of -4 in the early hours of tomorrow (Tuesday) until around 9am but temperatures will struggle to reach double-digit highs according to state weather agency Aemet.
In Andalucia, Guadix and Baza in Granada, Valle del Almanzora and los Velez in Almeria and Campiña in Cordoba will all see temperatures plummet below zero again in the early hours, and highs of under 10 with clear skies for the rest of the day.
Snow in Granada over the weekend:
#nieve #baza#granada#snow#weather https://t.co/1NENCPc4kf— Todo lo imposible (@josestormchaser) December 1, 2017
