Five arrested in Spain for deer poaching

SEIZED: The items the five arrested individuals had in their possession.

FIVE people have been arrested by Guardia Civil officers after allegedly killing a deer in a private estate of El Pedroso (Seville).

According to reports, the five poachers had only just killed the deer upon their arrest but had already removed the head of the animal, valued at a reported €12,000.

Officers have now seized two rifles from the individuals, as well as a number of other items presumably used for hunting including binoculars, axes, knives, screwdrivers and pliers among other items.

They are accused of an offence against fauna and flora due to hunting without the authorisation of the owner of the farm where the kill was carried out.