Dog poo bank robbers arrested in Spain

FIVE members of a gang who robbed a bank by causing a distraction with dog poo have been arrested by the National Police in Spain.

The gang were arrested in Cartagena and wanted for more than 15 other robberies involving distraction techniques throughout Spain including in Orense, Guadalajara, Toledo, Albacete, Bilbao, Lugo, Valencia, Cádiz, Córdoba and Lleida.

National Police arrested the five after one of the gang dropped dog excrement inside the front door of the Cartagena bank.

They took advantage of the commotion that followed involving customers, staff and even the manager to rob valuables from the branch. It is not yet known exactly what was stolen.

The gang comprised of three Colombians, one Mexican and one Cuban, between the ages of 21 and 61-years-old.

They were kitted out with a range of disguises - one with a suit and tie, another with sports clothes and a cap, an elderly man, a young boy, a woman, and another with a pigtail and long hair.

The National Police quickly intercepted the gang’s getaway in two vehicles after recently identified the way the gang operated by choosing banks near main roads to enable a fast escape.

Those arrested have more than 25 previous arrests between them and different false identities in the police database.

It is alleged that in separate robberies the gang have made off with €64,000 euros in Guadalajara, €42,000 in Albacete, about €13,000 in Toledo, €10,000 in Valencia, €7,000 in Cartagena (Murcia) and €5,000 in Cadiz.