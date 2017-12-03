Spain is home to 'world’s best city for food'

ACCORDING to a major study commissioned by a British catering service Spain is top of the list of the world’s top 100 cities for food.

San Sebastian, in the north of the country, led the rest of the world in the survey for Caterwings.

The study used various criteria to take a snapshot of the food scene in thousands of cities worldwide. And it’s not just based on the number of Michelin stars.

Ratings from 20,000 food journalists and restaurant critics were taken into account to evaluate the quality of the local food scene in each city.

They also considered the number of restaurants per 10,000 citizens, the percentage of fast food outlets to restaurants, plus vegetarian and vegan options.

The study also looked at affordability, calculating how many hours a person on minimum wage would have to work in order to afford a two-person dinner in a restaurant and the percentage of fast food chains as compared to restaurants.

San Sebastian stands above the competition thanks to its affordable offer for tourists.

Tokyo, the city with the most Michelin stars, comes second in the top 100, scoring particularly low on vegetarian and vegan options. While New York is third.

Manuel Queiroz, CEO of Caterwings said, ““Whether you’ve always dreamed of trying percebes in San Sebastian or okonomiyaki in Osaka, this study is the ultimate foodie bucket list.”

“Every delicious destination in this index can offer inspiration to food industry professionals such as ourselves, as well as burgeoning chefs, gastronomes and globetrotters.”

Spain had another two entries in the top ten, with Barcelona in fourth and Madrid in seventh.

London squeezed into the top 10 at ninth place.

Other notable appearances in the top 100 were: Glasgow (61), Manchester (64), Edinburgh (77), Brighton (93).

The full list can be found here: https://www.caterwings.co.uk/caterers/best-cities-for-food-2017/