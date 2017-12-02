Motorcyclist dies after hitting tree

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A MOTORCYLIST has died after his machine crashed into a tree in the early hours of today (Saturday).
He died after hitting a tree on the Avenida de María Luisa in the Andalucian capital of Sevilla.
Emergency services attended shortly after 1.30am but the unconscious driver, aged about 30-years-old, could not be resuscitated.
Un motorista de unos 30 años fallecido tras chocar contra un árbol— Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) December 2, 2017
Av. Mª Luisa #Sevillahoy#PolicíaSevilla investiga las circunstancias del siniestro vial.#Epes061 asistió en el lugar
Tráfico normalizado en la vía
+ Info https://t.co/4LItdsWuvq pic.twitter.com/Ho9p8vwqDR
