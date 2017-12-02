Supermoon to rise over Spain

STARGAZERS, astronomers and curious sky-watchers in Spain will be scanning the skies on December 3 for the first – and only – supermoon of 2017.

Clear skies should give observers the best chance of seeing the rare phenomena where the ‘Cold Moon’ will appear 14% larger and 30% brighter than normal.

In Spain the moon will rise at 18:08 – but don’t fret if you miss it tomorrow as it will still appear larger than usual over the following days.

NASA scientist Noah Petro said, "The difference in distance from one night to the next will be very subtle, so if it’s cloudy on Sunday, go out on Monday.

"Any time after sunset should be fine. Since the moon is full, it’ll rise at nearly the same time as sunset, so I’d suggest that you head outside after sunset, or once it’s dark and the moon is a bit higher in the sky.

"You don’t have to stay up all night to see it, unless you really want to!”

Two more supermoons are also scheduled to appear early next year in January and February.

The last appearance of the rare event was in November 2016 when the moon made its closest approach in 69 years, but it will not be this close again until 2034.