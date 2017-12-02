Spain

IN PICTURES: Big freeze in the north of Spain and Mallorca

By Saturday, 02 December 2017 16:09 0
SNOW JOKE: Winter arrives in Spain SNOW JOKE: Winter arrives in Spain Twitter / @lrico_fotografo

PARTS of the north and central parts of Spain and the island of Mallorca have been blanketed by the first significant snowfall of winter.

The snow is likely to stop falling today but the freezing temperatures from the mass of polar air over the country are likely to remain until Thursday.

A spokesperson from the state meteorology agency (Aemet), Delia Gutiérrez, has said the orange warnings (important risk) will be reduced today because "less accumulations of snow are expected".

"Sunday will begin the change. There will be stabilisation. Rainfall will cease, daytime temperatures will increase and the wind will decrease in general, but the north wind will remain in the extreme northeast of the peninsula and in the Balearic Islands.”

In the Pyrenees the snow levels will be between 200 and 400 metres, from 400 to 500 metres in the Balearic Islands and 500 to 700 metres in the centre and east of the peninsula.

From Sunday, fogs will appear in interior regions and the north of the peninsula, especially in the Duero and the Ebro valleys.

The anticyclonic situation will stay at least until Thursday, when daytime temperatures will approach normal values for the time of year and the minimums will be "very low", according to Gutiérrez.

Tags
« BACK ON TRACK: Washed-away line reopens just days after train derails injuring 30 Supermoon to rise over Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice