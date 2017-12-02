BACK ON TRACK: Washed-away line reopens just days after train derails injuring 30

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
RAILWAY engineers have worked around the clock to repair a section of track where a train in Spain derailed leaving 30 passengers injured, two seriously.
The railway track on the Sevilla-Malaga line was washed away when the Guadaira River flooded between the villages of Arahal and El Sorbito in Sevilla province.
A train carrying around 70 passengers derailed and a helicopter was used to evacuate seriously injured to hospital.
The area was on a severe weather alert at the time and other train services, including between Algeciras and Granada were halted temporarily.
Adif, the railway infrastructure company, has worked non-stop to clear the train from the track and replace the 450m damaged section of the line following the derailment on Wednesday.
