BACK ON TRACK: Washed-away line reopens just days after train derails injuring 30

BACK ON TRACK: The section of line has been repaired

RAILWAY engineers have worked around the clock to repair a section of track where a train in Spain derailed leaving 30 passengers injured, two seriously.

The railway track on the Sevilla-Malaga line was washed away when the Guadaira River flooded between the villages of Arahal and El Sorbito in Sevilla province.

A train carrying around 70 passengers derailed and a helicopter was used to evacuate seriously injured to hospital.

The area was on a severe weather alert at the time and other train services, including between Algeciras and Granada were halted temporarily.

Adif, the railway infrastructure company, has worked non-stop to clear the train from the track and replace the 450m damaged section of the line following the derailment on Wednesday.