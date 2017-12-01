Spain

Holiday time! Spain set for five-day weekend

By Harrison Jones Friday, 01 December 2017 15:47 0
Demonstrably Spanish: Pro-Spain demonstrators on Constitution Day last year and (inset) a Christmas market. Demonstrably Spanish: Pro-Spain demonstrators on Constitution Day last year and (inset) a Christmas market.

SPAIN is looking forward to two national holidays.

Next Wednesday marks Spanish Constitution Day, but in the wake of controversy surrounding Catalonian independence, the public holiday may have a different feel to other years. 

Traditionally, the day is one of national pride, with plenty of patriotic displays. 

Yet with the constitution and the national flag now widely seen as a symbol of Spanish repression in Cataluña, the anniversary could be used as an opportunity for further defiance from the region.

In early October, Catalonians voted overwhelmingly in favour of independence in an illegal referendum, which sparked ugly scenes in Barcelona. 

In the rest of Spain, most of the public spend the day quietly at home. 

December 6 marks the day Spaniards approved a new constitution in 1978, following the overthrow of General Franco, the Fascist dictator who ruled Spain for 36 years.

In the build up to next week’s 39th anniversary, schoolchildren have had extra lessons on Spanish history and politics. Each year, a small number are invited to read from the constitution in Madrid parliamentary buildings, which have a special public opening close to the anniversary.   

Another public holiday takes place next Friday, with many Spaniards taking the Thursday off to enjoy a five-day weekend. The December 8 holiday is a Catholic event, known as the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

It is an ideal time to visit one of the many Christmas markets springing up around the country since it is typically viewed to mark the start of the festive season.

 
Tags
« Gang making illegal weapons seized by police in Spain Complaint filed against nightclub’s ‘sexual games’ »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice