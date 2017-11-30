Spain

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

By Thursday, 30 November 2017 18:47 0
DRY AS A BONE: The Entrepeñas reservoir and the Tajo-Segura transfer (inset left) DRY AS A BONE: The Entrepeñas reservoir and the Tajo-Segura transfer (inset left)

THE longest river in the Iberian Peninsula is drying up.

It comes as a series of dramatic images showing the extent of the crisis gripping the Tagus river emerged.

Known as the Tajo in Spain and Tejo in Portugal, the river rises in Aragon, northern Spain passing close to Madrid before forming a length of the border with Portugal and eventually emptying into the sea at Lisbon.

Along its 1,000 kilometre length it is dammed 51 times, but its current problems arise at the headwaters.

And they are likely to exert a knock-on effect in expatriate strongholds on the Mediterranean slope.

Constructed between 1966 and 1979, the 292-kilometre Tagus-Segura transfer is a concrete canal designed to carry water from the upper Tagus to the Segura river basin, where it is used to irrigate crops in Alicante, Murcia and Almeria.

But much of the channel is open to the air, meaning tens of thousands of litres of water are lost to evaporation before reaching their destination.

Environmental organisation Greenpeace this week published a scathing report on water management in Spain, as the country continues to battle its worst drought for two decades.

The study, entitled Drought, Something More Than a Lack of Rain, concludes that 75 per cent of Spain is at risk of becoming a desert and claims that “the problem is not drought, but robbery.”

According to the report, the national government “has not worked to mitigate dry periods” and Spain has instead “lived and legislated as if it were a water-rich country.”

The Entrepeñas reservoir in Guadalajara near Madrid is one of the sources of the Tajo-Segura transfer, but currently sits below 10 per cent of capacity, with local villages forced to ship drinking water in by lorry.

Tags
« 'Messi of hashish' arrested in Spain Torres de la Alameda casino stalls but Spain’s love of gaming continues to grow »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice