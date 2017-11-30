Spain

Spain’s taxman nets another football star

ACCUSED: Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric

REAL MADRID  midfielder Luka Modric has been accused of defrauding tax authorities in Spain of almost €1 million euros.

Prosecutors have accused the Croatian of defrauding tax authorities of €870,728 euros in 2013 and 2014.

His wife, Vadja,  is also accused of ‘irrregularities’.

Prosecutors said they were informed that Modric may have "financial positions" in the Isle of Man that were not known by tax authorities and could have affected the amount of taxes he was supposed to pay in Spain.

Other players have been targeted by Spanish authorities recently.

Brazil international Marcelo appeared is accused of defrauding authorities of €490,917.70 euros by using companies abroad to handle his earnings from image rights.

And last year, Lionel Messi and his father were found guilty of defrauding tax authorities of €4 million euros from image rights income.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Carvalho, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano, Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao are among other players being investigated.

Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho is also being investigated.

