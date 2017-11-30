Spain

WATCH: Experts try to get to bottom of Jesus statue mystery in Spain

By Thursday, 30 November 2017
STATUE: The note (inset) was found in a hidden compartment

RESTORERS of an 18th-century statue of Jesus claim they have found a note hidden in its bottom written by a Spanish priest around 300-years-ago.

The discovery was made by the Madrid-based art restoration company Da Vinci Restauro.

The document was found when restorers removed a piece of fabric used to cover Christ's behind.

Restorers said the note, handwritten on both sides of two pages, dates back to 1777 and is said to be signed by priest Joaquin Minguez, a priest of the cathedral of Burgo de Osma at the time.

It discusses the author,  popular Spanish pastimes, the local village's economy, political and religious matters and famous people.

The statue is normally housed at the church of Santa Agueda in the village of Sotillo de la Ribera in the northern Spanish province of Burgos. 

So far the legitimacy of the note has not been confirmed by historians.

