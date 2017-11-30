Spain’s Supreme Court to review jail orders for Catalan ten

A SPANISH Supreme Court judge is to review the imprisonment of eight former members of the ousted Catalan government and two pro-independence activists.

The eight, who were jailed on November 2, face possible charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement following the Cataluña parliament’s independence declaration in October.

Also jailed were two activists, Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez. Both are accused of stirring up major demonstrations in the run-up to the controversial independence referendum. The pair are presidents of the pro-independence groups Omnium Cultural and the Catalan National Assembly.

The ten hope pledges of lawful behaviour will help get them released so they take part in the regional elections on December 21.

Madrid took back control of the autonomous region last month.

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four ex-ministers fled to Brussels and are fighting extradition from Belgium over rebellion, sedition and embezzlement charges.

The judge has ordered the ten to appear before him on Friday.