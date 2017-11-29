NO KIDS ALLOWED! Spain third in the world ranking of Adults Only hotels

ARE you looking for a child-free, grown-up holiday? If so Spain should fit the bill!

Spain trails only Japan and Brazil for the highest number of Adult Only hotels in the world.

The number of hotels catering exclusively for adults has a seen a 169% jump compared to last year's figures.

With 123 establishments, Spain is the third country in the world with more Adults Only hotels according to information provided by the HotelsCombined comparison website.

In first place is Japan with 361 hotels followed by Brazil with 177. Mexico is fourth with 71 establishments and Turkey, with 59, take fifth place.

The site also identified the locations with more hotels in this category and in the case of Spain, highlight Maspalomas, Palma de Mallorca and Santa Eularia des Riu (Ibiza).

And, according to the website, the three most reserved hotels by couples or groups of friends in Spain are located in Barcelona (Occidental Atenea Mar), Playa d'en Bossa (Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel) and Mallorca (Hotel Piscis).