Illegally owned marmosets rescued by police in Spain

OFFICERS from the Service of Nature Protection (Seprona) of the Guardia Civil became aware of the existence of two caged marmosets in a property in Burriana.

Having checked that the monkeys (Callithrix jacchus) were on the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) prohibited list, they visited the owner in order to discover their background.

As the householder was unable to present any papers showing that the two animals had been obtained legally, the Seprona officers confiscated them and took them to a safe environment.