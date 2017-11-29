Spain

Illegally owned marmosets rescued by police in Spain

By Wednesday, 29 November 2017 17:56 0
The two rescued marmosets The two rescued marmosets Guardia Civil

OFFICERS from the Service of Nature Protection (Seprona) of the Guardia Civil became aware of the existence of two caged marmosets in a property in Burriana.

Having checked that the monkeys (Callithrix jacchus) were on the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) prohibited list, they visited the owner in order to discover their background.

As the householder was unable to present any papers showing that the two animals had been obtained legally, the Seprona officers confiscated them and took them to a safe environment.

Tags
« Spirit of Robin Hood lives on: Anniversary for restaurant serving homeless for free

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 4 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
When it rains it pours in #Spain... #Andalucia #Floods https://t.co/QekwUoRFLY
About 7 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#BREAKING Train derailed on its way to #Malaga https://t.co/mYpixoUVyM
About 8 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Definitely an improvement on the last one 😂#CristianoRonaldo #statue https://t.co/kKgSiQoWeC
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Scottish man held for cannabis charges in Spain left homeless

Green gaming is responsible gaming

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Wealth gap exposed in Almeria

Gibraltar macaques monkey around for Halloween

Gang leader and ex-officer jailed in Mallorca drug bust