Spirit of Robin Hood lives on: Anniversary for restaurant serving homeless for free

On Call: Volunteers from the Telefonica Foundation help out

CELEBRATING its first anniversary today (Wednesday), the Robin Hood restaurant in Madrid certainly lives up to its name.

A classically Spanish bar during the day, the establishment is transformed into a charitable venture in the evenings, when it uses its earlier takings to offer dinner to the capital´s homeless free of charge.

Celebrity chefs have been among the volunteers serving the homeless this year. One hundred people are fed in two servings each night.

The restaurant was founded by the fifty-five-year-old charity Mensajeros de la Paz - meaning messengers of peace - set up by Father Angel Garcia Rodriguez, a local religious man.

Father Angel opened the venue in November 2016 in the hope of allowing homeless people to dine with the same dignity as others.

Paying customers are charged extra for breakfast and lunch to allow poorer diners a chance to enjoy eating out – complete with wine, various courses and crystal glasses.