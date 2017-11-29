Spain

IN PICTURES: Serious flooding in Andalucia forces train cancellations and school closures

By Wednesday, 29 November 2017 13:55 0
Heavy rain has flooded Campillos Heavy rain has flooded Campillos Twitter

HEAVY rains through the night have led to major flooding and the cancellation of some train services in Andalucia today.

It follows the derailment of a passenger train earlier today in which 27 people were injured, two of them seriously.

DPyqD7KX0AAZUBN

Part of a track cut off by rain in El Sorbito, Sevilla. ©Twitter

Overnight two rivers in the Teba and Campillos areas broke their banks, flooding the track between Almargen and Campillos.

Train operator Renfe cancelled two trains between Algeciras and Granada due to flooding.

The heavy rains in the Antequera region, which was on an orange alert, also left stones and mud strewn across the A-384 road.

More than 60 litres per square metre was collected in Campillos and more than 48 litres in Antequera in just a few hours.

In Teba the Río de la Venta burst its banks and flooded an industrial area.

Campillos 2.jpg

And in Campillos three areas have been badly affected including the flooding of a school.

Ayuntamiento de Campillos School.jpg

In a stinging attack the town’s mayor, Francisco Guerrero, said they asked the Junta de Andalucia to clear a stream on October 17.

“To this day we have not yet received a response and that inaction by the Junta de Andalucía is having today these remarkable consequences for Campillos and his citizenship.”

Ayuntamiento de Campillos.jpg

Campillos 3.jpg

A breakdown of the rainfall in Malaga can be seen below:

