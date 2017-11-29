Injured driver trapped in car after plunging off road

A DRIVER of a Porsche was injured after his vehicle crashed off a road, plunged down an embankment and finally came to rest on the bank of the River Tagus in Toledo.

The occupant of the vehicle was released by firefighters and transferred to hospital.

Local Police and National Police, as well as a mobile Intensive Care Unit were at the scene.

Witnesses of the accident, said the vehicle, a Porsche Cayenne, left the road and crashed through security fence.

The Local Police conducted an alcohol and drug test which tested positive.