Spain

TAXI STRIKE SPAIN: Tens of thousands of drivers join national 24-hour protest

By Wednesday, 29 November 2017 10:47 0
TAXI STRIKE: 24-hour national strike in Spain TAXI STRIKE: 24-hour national strike in Spain Twitter / @Gacetinmadrid

SPAIN’S main taxi driver unions estimate that more than 70,000 drivers will join the 24-hour national strike from 6 am this morning (Wednesday, November 29).

Despite the action, some taxi drivers have agreed to work free of charge for the elderly or people with reduced mobility.

Passengers arriving at Madrid and Barcelona airports have been met by empty taxi ranks but at  Malaga’s Costa del Sol airport the taxi drivers have said they will operate a 100% as normal service.

Despite the widespread action train operator RENFE has not reported any significant increase in rail passengers.

At 11 am a demonstration has been called in Madrid, which will start from Atocha and is scheduled to arrive at the Congreso de los Diputados at 3 pm.

The dispute is over the issuing of new private hire driver’s licenses (VTC). Taxi unions have been fighting for restrictions on companies such as Uber and Cabify who they claim provide unfair competition. 

Uber and Cabify have said they will not collect passengers in some areas to ‘prevent problems’.

Cabify has issued a statement saying that in Madrid reservations are not available until 6 am on November 30. Immediate requests are not available from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm in the areas from the Atocha station to the Neptune fountain. And from the fountain of Neptune to the Puerta del Sol (Carrera de San Jerónimo) .

In Barcelona they say reservations are not available from 5 am to 7 pm throughout the city.

taxi strike spain

 

Tags
« Cristiano Ronaldo finally gets a statue that looks like him Injured driver trapped in car after plunging off road »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 24 minutes ago
From Twitter Web Client
#BREAKING Train derailed on its way to #Malaga https://t.co/mYpixoUVyM
About 1 hour ago
From Twitter Web Client
Definitely an improvement on the last one 😂#CristianoRonaldo #statue https://t.co/kKgSiQoWeC
About 2 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Be careful out there folks! #Malaga #Aemet #weatheralert https://t.co/ne3f2sGfek
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Scottish man held for cannabis charges in Spain left homeless

Green gaming is responsible gaming

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase

Wealth gap exposed in Almeria

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Gibraltar macaques monkey around for Halloween

Gang leader and ex-officer jailed in Mallorca drug bust