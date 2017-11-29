TAXI STRIKE SPAIN: Tens of thousands of drivers join national 24-hour protest

SPAIN’S main taxi driver unions estimate that more than 70,000 drivers will join the 24-hour national strike from 6 am this morning (Wednesday, November 29).

Despite the action, some taxi drivers have agreed to work free of charge for the elderly or people with reduced mobility.

Passengers arriving at Madrid and Barcelona airports have been met by empty taxi ranks but at Malaga’s Costa del Sol airport the taxi drivers have said they will operate a 100% as normal service.

Despite the widespread action train operator RENFE has not reported any significant increase in rail passengers.

At 11 am a demonstration has been called in Madrid, which will start from Atocha and is scheduled to arrive at the Congreso de los Diputados at 3 pm.

The dispute is over the issuing of new private hire driver’s licenses (VTC). Taxi unions have been fighting for restrictions on companies such as Uber and Cabify who they claim provide unfair competition.

Uber and Cabify have said they will not collect passengers in some areas to ‘prevent problems’.

Cabify has issued a statement saying that in Madrid reservations are not available until 6 am on November 30. Immediate requests are not available from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm in the areas from the Atocha station to the Neptune fountain. And from the fountain of Neptune to the Puerta del Sol (Carrera de San Jerónimo) .

In Barcelona they say reservations are not available from 5 am to 7 pm throughout the city.