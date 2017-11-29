Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo finally gets a statue that looks like him

FOLLOWING the mockery of a Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled this year, the Real Madrid star has been honoured with a new attempt – all thanks to the son of a famous Spanish artist.

The first bronze was widely panned after its unveiling at the newly named Cristiano Ronaldo Airport, in his native Madeira.

But, despite the amusement of some onlookers, one fan of the four-time world player of the year was far from impressed.

In fact, renowned Seville sculptor Jose Antonio Navarro Arteaga´s son was reportedly so upset that he asked his father to make a better version.

And, this weekend, Navarro Arteaga´s more lifelike sculpture went on display at the Real Madrid´s museum.   

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this bust appears to have gone down far better with fans of the Portugal captain.

The original work - which its Portuguese creator defended by saying ¨not even Jesus pleased everyone¨ - is apparently set to remain on display in the airport.

Ronaldo, 32, recently became a father for the fourth time. 

shutterstock 83018971 WEB

The forward has scored over 400 goals for Real Madrid  

