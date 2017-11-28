Spain

Moped rider in hot water with police

By Tuesday, 28 November 2017 11:42 0
HOT WATER: The moped rider and his bath HOT WATER: The moped rider and his bath Twitter / @EmergenciasSev

LOCAL POLICE in Sevilla have stopped a moped rider for carrying an unusual item on his bike in Spain.

Passers-by rubbed their eyes in amazement as they saw the rider carrying a bath while negotiating the streets in the Cerro del Águila neighbourhood.

But the rider's bubble was burst when he was stopped by police officers and charged with having an insecure load.

A photo of the rider and his bath has since gone viral on social networks.

Tags
« School bus driver tests positive for cocaine in Spain Mad cow disease found on a farm in Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 4 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
1,000 kilos of hashis found on the #CostadelSol by police https://t.co/oX7345GU90
About 6 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
A case of #madcowdisease reported in #Spain https://t.co/no9USwc7O1
About 7 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
That's an interesting make of #moped.... #Sevilla #Spain https://t.co/UofmfUMt4t
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase

Scottish man held for cannabis charges in Spain left homeless

Green gaming is responsible gaming

Wealth gap exposed in Almeria

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Gibraltar macaques monkey around for Halloween

Do I need a Spanish driving licence?