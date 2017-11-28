Moped rider in hot water with police

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
LOCAL POLICE in Sevilla have stopped a moped rider for carrying an unusual item on his bike in Spain.
Passers-by rubbed their eyes in amazement as they saw the rider carrying a bath while negotiating the streets in the Cerro del Águila neighbourhood.
But the rider's bubble was burst when he was stopped by police officers and charged with having an insecure load.
A photo of the rider and his bath has since gone viral on social networks.
?"Cuando te empeñas en poner a tu ciclomotor ese accesorio que no lo lleva nadie..." ?♂️Ver para creer#PolicíaSevilla denunció a un conductor por transportar una bañera sobre un ciclomotor en zona Cerro del Águila #Sevillahoy#SeguridadVial pic.twitter.com/sh0OxjAo9g— Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) November 27, 2017
