Moped rider in hot water with police

HOT WATER: The moped rider and his bath

LOCAL POLICE in Sevilla have stopped a moped rider for carrying an unusual item on his bike in Spain.

Passers-by rubbed their eyes in amazement as they saw the rider carrying a bath while negotiating the streets in the Cerro del Águila neighbourhood.

But the rider's bubble was burst when he was stopped by police officers and charged with having an insecure load.

A photo of the rider and his bath has since gone viral on social networks.