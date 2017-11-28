School bus driver tests positive for cocaine in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
THE 41-year-old driver of a bus carrying 29 children has tested positive for cocaine by police in western Spain.
Guardia Civil traffic offers stopped the vehicle at a roadside checkpoint in Béjar near Salamanca at 9.20am in the morning while it was on its 30-kilometre route.
The police charged the driver and immobilised the bus.
Spain’s Directorate General of Traffic is running a school transport safety campaign from November 27 until December 1.
