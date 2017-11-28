School bus driver tests positive for cocaine in Spain

THE 41-year-old driver of a bus carrying 29 children has tested positive for cocaine by police in western Spain.

Guardia Civil traffic offers stopped the vehicle at a roadside checkpoint in Béjar near Salamanca at 9.20am in the morning while it was on its 30-kilometre route.

The police charged the driver and immobilised the bus.

Spain’s Directorate General of Traffic is running a school transport safety campaign from November 27 until December 1.