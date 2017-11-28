Spain

24-hour national taxi strike in Spain tomorrow

By Tuesday, 28 November 2017 09:34 0
TAXI STRIKE SPAIN: Taxi drivers in Barcelona TAXI STRIKE SPAIN: Taxi drivers in Barcelona Shutterstock

IF you need to hail a taxi in Spain tomorrow (Wednesday, November 29) you might have a long wait.

Spain’s main taxi drivers’ union, Fedetaxi, has asked its members throughout the country to strike for 24 hours from 6am Wednesday until 6am Thursday over the issuing of new private hire driver’s licenses (VTC).

Taxi unions in Spain have been fighting for restrictions on companies such as Uber and Cabify who they claim provide unfair competition. 

Fedetaxi president Miguel Angel Leal assured customers that minimum services will be guaranteed, especially in certain sensitive areas such as train and bus stations, airports and hospitals.

He said the Ministry of Development’s proposed regulations on VTC licenses were “insufficient.”

The Secretary for State Infrastructure and Transport, Julio Gomez-Pomar responded, saying the Ministry of Development would not change the regulations, which include a register for all private hire car drivers, and “anti-fraud measures.”

Two weeks ago Supreme Court case allowed Madrid to issue a further 80 VTC licences for their region a ruling that is likely to give approximately 10,000 more applications the green light across Spain.

Tags
« Moroccan ‘migrant’ on boat arrested for Madrid murder in 2012 School bus driver tests positive for cocaine in Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 4 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
1,000 kilos of hashis found on the #CostadelSol by police https://t.co/oX7345GU90
About 6 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
A case of #madcowdisease reported in #Spain https://t.co/no9USwc7O1
About 7 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
That's an interesting make of #moped.... #Sevilla #Spain https://t.co/UofmfUMt4t
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase

Scottish man held for cannabis charges in Spain left homeless

Green gaming is responsible gaming

Wealth gap exposed in Almeria

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Gibraltar macaques monkey around for Halloween

Do I need a Spanish driving licence?