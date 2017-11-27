Spain’s ‘retro’ Costa Brava tipped for comeback with UK holidaymakers

TOUR OPERATOR Thomas Cook says “retro destinations” like Spain’s Costa Brava are making a comeback with holidaymakers.

The travel company giant is selling holidays to Spain’s Costa Brava for the first time since 2009 as the destination has worked hard to develop a reputation for food and wine.

The region was a firm favourite with UK holidaymakers in the 1980s but its popularity dropped as accommodation became dated.

But now Thomas Cook believes the high number of top class restaurants and Gaudi-inspired architecture will attract tourists to its new and refurbished hotels.

Managing director Chris Mottershead said, “We’ve seen destinations move up and down the popularity stakes and next year we’re predicting that the Costa Brava will catch the attention of holidaymakers who perhaps didn’t think they ticked the right box for their needs.

“From Michelin star restaurants in Costa Brava to music festivals in Malta and outstanding natural beauty in Madeira, these retro destinations really will challenge holidaymakers’ misconceptions.”

The Costa Brava (Wild Coast) is a coastal region of Catalonia in northeastern Spain that stretches from the town of Blanes, 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Barcelona, to the French border.

The climate of Costa Brava is typically Mediterranean, mild and temperate, characterised by hot, dry summers and moderately cold winters. The annual average temperature ranges from 7 to 28 °C, while the highest temperatures are recorded in the months of July and August.