BRRR! Freezing cold snap and ‘abundant’ snow to hit Spain

Monday, 27 November 2017 15:41
SPAIN’S national weather office (AEMET) has issued a raft of weather alerts for freezing temperatures and snowfall across the country this coming week.

It is believed the cold will spread throughout the peninsula by Thursday with most snowfall on Friday and Saturday.

Yellow weather warnings for freezing temperatures have been issued for the provinces Teruel, Zaragoza, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Burgos, León, Palencia, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid, Madrid and Valencia.

AEMET say a mass of polar air is responsible and it could bring ‘abundant’ snowfall at low levels. 

Alerts for snow have been activated in several provinces for including Huesca, Teruel, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Burgos, Soria, Girona and Lleida and in the communities of La Rioja, Asturias, Cantabria and  Navarra.

Additionally, weather alerts for high waves have been issued for Mallorca, Menorca and Girona.

AEMET spokesperson Delia Gutiérrez, said on Wednesday the nightime temperatures could plummet to minus 10/15 degrees Celsius in some mountain points the north of the country.

