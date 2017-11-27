Hotel guests evacuated after early-morning fire in Spain

EIGHTEEN hotel guests have been evacuated after a blaze that started on the third-floor of a hotel in Andalucia, Spain.

The alarm was raised at 5.20am this morning (Monday) at the Hotel Plaza, in Calle Albareda de Sevilla, in the historic city centre of Sevilla.

All guests were safely evacuated and relocated to another hotel.

The fire mainly affected the third, fourth and fifth floors and the building has been left without light, water or gas supplies.

Local Police are investigating the cause of the blaze.