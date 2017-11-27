Spain

Flat in Spain is going cheap – but there’s a grisly reason why

Monday, 27 November 2017
A HOMEOWNER has advertised her flat for rent in a trendy suburb of Valencia at half the going rate – but there is a chilling reason for the bargain price.

But her neighbours say the owner has been too honest about the reason for the rent reduction.

An advertisement posted by a middle-aged ‘Anglo-Saxon’ woman called Cathy, who works at a local school, read, “Apartment for rent in Calle Sueca, Valencia. €580 a month. 120 square metres, 4 bedrooms, second floor.”

“In September there was a murder in the flat. That’s why it’s cheap.”

Furious neighbours told the El Pais newspaper, “Everyone here is trying to put this behind us and we don’t understand how an educated person like this woman can do something like that.”

The advertisement has since been removed from the Idealista website.

The previous tenant of the flat was Swedish citizen Pierre Danilo Larancuent who murdered his boyfriend, Alberto Enrique Ferrer, a 42-year-old hairdresser, by stabbing him through the heart before chopping up his body and hiding the torso in a suitcase.

At the time a downstairs neighbour said he saw a red stain appear on his ceiling.

Police said the murderer cut up his victim in the bath inside his flat before getting rid of the body parts at different rubbish pick-up points.

Once the suitcase was found, police officers traced bloodstains back to Larancuent’s apartment.

When two policemen asked him to identify himself, Larancuent stabbed one fatally through the heart before he was shot dead.

