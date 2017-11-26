WATCH: Dramatic rescue of woman perched on narrow beam above busy road in Spain

FIREMEN have saved the life of a woman teetering precariously on a narrow 40cm beam some eight metres above a busy ring road in Spain.

Firemen made the dramatic rescue from above the northern ring road in Sevilla between the Carrefour and San Lázaro roundabouts.

Road traffic was stopped for around 40 minutes while the rescue of the 40-year-old woman took place.

Three fire crews, the ambulance service and the National Police attended.

Once the woman was safely reached by firefighters she was lowered to the ground in an aerial platform. She was then taken to hospital.

The mayor of Sevilla, Juan Espadas, praised the performance of firefighters through social media.