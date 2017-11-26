WATCH: Dramatic rescue of woman perched on narrow beam above busy road in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
FIREMEN have saved the life of a woman teetering precariously on a narrow 40cm beam some eight metres above a busy ring road in Spain.
Firemen made the dramatic rescue from above the northern ring road in Sevilla between the Carrefour and San Lázaro roundabouts.
Road traffic was stopped for around 40 minutes while the rescue of the 40-year-old woman took place.
Three fire crews, the ambulance service and the National Police attended.
Once the woman was safely reached by firefighters she was lowered to the ground in an aerial platform. She was then taken to hospital.
The mayor of Sevilla, Juan Espadas, praised the performance of firefighters through social media.
?Una actuación brillante de #Bomberos con riesgo para sus vidas al salvar a esta mujer— Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) November 25, 2017
La urgencia por riesgo de caída les hizo avanzar por una viga de 40 cms sin protección.
El momento del rescate fue crítico por riesgo de caída múltiple
Enhorabuenapic.twitter.com/9jdjc1MfqM
Nov 13, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 15, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 14, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)