Muggles behaving badly: Harry Potter fans vandalised 4,000 year-old tomb in Spain

A 4,000 year-old megalithic tomb in Vigo, Galicia was vandalised with the ‘Deathly Hallows’ symbol from J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series.

The symbol, which represents the “Resurrection Stone,” the “Cloak of Invisibility,” and the “Elder Wand” in the books, was spray painted onto the ancient monument along with the word “Always”.

The ancient monument is considered one of the top tourist attractions in the town of Vigo, Galicia, and is an renowned example of megalithic stone building from the Spanish occupation by the Moors.

The tomb is allegedly located on private property but is managed by local officials.

According to Spanish media sources, authorities are on the hunt for the culprits, who could face a fine of up to €150,000.

