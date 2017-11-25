Spain

Protests condemning gender violence held across Spain

Saturday, 25 November 2017
Protestors in Malaga capital today. Protestors in Malaga capital today. Ayuntamiento Malaga/Twitter

PROTESTERS in more than 50 cities across Spain marched to protest violence against women.

To commemorate the 2017 International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, people took part in demonstrations across Spain today (Saturday) to rally against violence against women and girls.

As well as holding marches through the streets of all major towns and cities, including Barcelona, Madrid and Malaga capital, organisers also arranged talks, presentations and minutes of silence held in memory of the victims who lost their lives to gender violence.

While speaking to the Spanish press, Pedro Sanchez, leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) denounced violence against women and girls, saying that "each murder is a failure of society as a whole."

The PSOE leader also condemned the murder of a German woman in Vinaros, Castellon yesterday (Friday), saying that the high number of deaths from gender violence each year was proof of "how much remains to be done to achieve effective equality between men and women."

More than 1000 women in Spain have been murdered by their partners or ex-partners since 2001, according to data collected by a Spanish media outlet, including 45 deaths this year alone.

