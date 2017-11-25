One dead and 32 injured in apartment block blaze in Spain

ONE woman has died and 32 people were injured after an apartment building fire in Granada.

The 70-year-old woman apparently lived on the third floor with her husband who is thought to have made it out in time, according to Spanish media sources.

Thirty others were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The blaze allegedly reached the sixth floor of the eight-storey building, completely destroying the first floor and severely damaging the second and third floors.

According to a police spokesperson, as the fire made its way upwards many residents had to be rescued with ladders from terraces, balconies and windows.

It was even reported that some jumped into the communal pool to escape the flames.

The building has been completely evacuated and the remaining tenants will be relocated to temporary council housing as the fire made it impossible for them to return to their homes.

Granada authorities have begun investigating the possible causes of the fire, and will later determine whether the building is safe for the residents to return to.