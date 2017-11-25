Spain

Venezuelan politician seeks asylum in Spain

By Saturday, 25 November 2017 11:43 0
Venezuelan politician seeks asylum in Spain Santa Fe Radio‏/Twitter

THE former Mayor of Caracas, Venezuela has sought out political asylum in Spain after fleeing the country.

Antonio Ledezma, 62, is the leader of Venezuelan opposition party Fearless People's Alliance and a fierce critique of President Nicolas Maduro.

Upon arriving in Spain, Ledezma initially claimed he did not intend to seek asylum.

However, spokesman for the Spanish government Iñigo Mendez de Vigo announced yesterday (Friday) that he had changed his mind.

Mendez de Vigo told reporters Ledezma had "asked for political asylum in Spain after spending three years in prison and under house arrest in his country."

The politician was arrested and jailed in February 2015  following accusations he was scheming to overthrow the president. In August this year he was put under house arrest.

Last week Ledezma fled the country, first escaping to Colombia, where he flew to Spain. His title of of metropolitan Mayor of Caracas was cancelled after it was revealed he had escaped house arrest.

Venezuela is currently in the midst of political and economic turmoil and Ledezma had often criticised Maduro for marginalising opposition forces and silencing independent media reports.

He claimed he had been informed a government plot against him, but has not given any further details.

Tags
« Eyes on the prize: Spanish snappers claim top spots One dead and 32 injured in apartment block blaze in Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 2 days ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 2 days ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 2 days ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase

Cataluña flight bookings down 22% following political unrest in Spain

Green gaming is responsible gaming

Scottish man held for cannabis charges in Spain left homeless

Do I need a Spanish driving licence?